Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mitchell Starc engaged in a banter once again, this time over switching bails on Day 5 of the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on December 30. In the 33rd over, Starc switched the bails at the non-striker's end and Jaiswal almost instantly changed it back. After the next ball, the two got into a banter where Starc asked the youngster why he switched the bails back and if it was superstition that made him do it. "I believe in myself, that’s why I am here. I am just enjoying this moment in my life," Jaiswal's response was heard clearly on the stump microphone. Mitchell Starc, Yashasvi Jaiswal Engage in 'Bail-Switching Antics' on Day 5 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

