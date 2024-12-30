Sunil Gavaskar said that the third umpire was wrong to adjudge Yashasvi Jaiswal out after the Snickometer did not show any spike, on Day 5 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 in Melbourne on December 30. The legendary cricketer-turned-commentator reacted to the dismissal, stating that it was an optical illusion which led to the third umpire concluding that the ball had taken a deflection before being caught by the wicketkeeper. While on live commentary, Gavaskar said that the third umpire should have gone with what the Snickometer showed to determine if Jaiswal was out or not out. "Agar aap technology use kar rahe hai toh technology se hi jaiye. Ye optical illusion hai." (If you are using technology, go by it as well. This is an optical illusion). Was Yashasvi Jaiswal Out or Not Out? Third Umpire's Decision During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Sparks Controversy, Fans React.

Sunil Gavaskar Reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's Dismissal

🗣 "Yeh optical illusion hai."#SunilGavaskar questions the 3rd umpire's decision to overlook the Snicko technology. OUT or NOT OUT - what’s your take on #Jaiswal’s dismissal? 👀#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 5th Test, Day 1 | FRI, 3rd JAN, 4:30 AM | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/vnAEZN9SPw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 30, 2024

