Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 23 (ANI): Ahead of the Champions League finals against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain's striker Kylian Mbappe has said that he always wanted to write the history of French football.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich will be locking horns in the finals of the Champions League later today.

PSG had defeated RB Leipzig while Bayern outclassed Lyon in the semi-finals of the tournament.

"This is exactly the reason I am here. I always said I wanted to write the history of French football. I have another opportunity to do that tomorrow. When I arrived in 2017, PSG had difficulties, now we're in the final. It shows we never gave up and it will be an amazing thing for a French team to win the Champions League. It's why I signed," Goal.com quoted Mbappe as saying.

"I have always dreamed of facing the best players. You want to face and beat the best. We need to play as we always do. We hope to go back to Paris with the cup. It's the biggest club competition. Obviously it's quite hard to play behind closed doors. We would have wanted the fans here but we know they will be supporting us. It's still a Champions League final. It is a very special year," he added.

This is the first time that PSG is featuring in the finals of the Champions League.

During the 2019-20 season, PSG managed to secure Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions while Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga.

Mbappe also confirmed that he has fully recovered from the injury he sustained in the Coupe de France final last month.

"I feel even better the more days that pass. I'm good. I think the games have helped me prepare for the final. Munich are a great team but every team has flaws. We know they don't like to change the game," Mbappe said. (ANI)

