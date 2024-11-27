New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Former cricketer Ian Bishop on Wednesday reflected on Indian pacer Umran Malik's transfer to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction.

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the Kolkata-based franchise roped in seamer Umran Malik for his base price of Rs 75 lakhs.

Ian Bishop took to his official X handle and said that Umran would shine under Bharat Arun and Dwayne Bravo. The former cricketer added that Umran Malik would find his peak performance at KKR.

"I am hopeful that the excellent Bharat Arun, and the terrific mentorship of Dwayne Bravo can help Umran Malik find peak performance at KKR," Ian Bishop wrote on X.

Malik made his debut in IPL in the 2021 season and played 26 matches in the cash-rich tournament, picking up 29 wickets at an economy rate of 9.40.

The 25-year-old made his T20I debut in 2022 against Ireland; following that, he has picked up 11 wickets in 8 matches at an economy rate of 10.48.

KKR Squad: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 23.75 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs. 3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs. 2 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.50 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs. 3 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs. 1.80 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs. 30 lakh), Rovman Powell (Rs. 1.50 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs. 75 lakh), Spencer Johnson (Rs. 2.80 crore), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs. 30 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs. 1.50 lakh), Anukul Roy (Rs. 40 lakh), Moeen Ali (Rs. 2 crore), Umran Malik (Rs. 75 lakh). (ANI)

