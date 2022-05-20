Pune, May 20 (PTI) The Indian Boxing Council (IBC) has started working with boxing bodies in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal with an aim to set up 'regional cooperation' in Pro Boxing.

The Bangladesh Boxing Foundation (BBF) successfully conducted their first ever International Pro Boxing event at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday.

The event, conducted under IBC's supervision, titled "Xcel South Asian Pro Boxing Fight Night – The Ultimate Glory" featured 6 fights with boxers from three countries – Bangladesh, India, and Nepal.

"Indian Pro Boxers have started featuring more prominently in the Asian circuit in the last few years, but the leap from being a National Champion to being an Asian Champion is very steep," President of IBC, Brigadier PKM Raja, who is in Dhaka, said.

Countries like the Philippines, Korea, China and Indonesia have had a longer stint in the sport and naturally dominate the Asian Rankings.

"A regional union with our neighbours in Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan and even Pakistan will assist in ushering a whole new window of opportunities for our boxers," Raja said. PTI

