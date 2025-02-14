Dubai [UAE], February 14 (ANI): The return of the Champions Trophy for the first time since 2017 will see the winners of the eight-team tournament earn USD 2.24 million, as well as the trophy they will lift on March 9, as stated in a release from ICC.

The runners-up will receive USD 1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with USD 560,000 each, from the total prize pot of USD 6.9 million, a 53 percent increase from the 2017 edition, the release added.

Every match counts at the Champions Trophy and each group match win is worth more than USD 34,000 to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn USD 350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home USD 140,000.

In addition, all eight teams are assured of USD 125,000 each for competing in the Champions Trophy 2025. The first global cricket tournament to be hosted in Pakistan since 1996 promises to be a thrilling two-week competition, with matches played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

ICC Chair Jay Shah said the upcoming tournament represents a pivotal moment for cricket. He added that the financial incentive will play a vital role in the growth of cricket.

"The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events. Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations," Jay Shah was quoted in a release from ICC as saying.

The format of this year's tournament sees the eight teams divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals. The ICC Men's Champions Trophy will take place every four years with the world's top eight ODI teams, with the Women's Champions Trophy launching in 2027 in a T20 format. (ANI)

