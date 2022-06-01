Pearland [United States], June 1 (ANI): Captain Kyle Coetzer's brilliant ton against the United Arab Emirates took Scotland to a four-wicket victory in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Tuesday.

Chasing 216, Scotland's opener Coetzer had a brilliant partnership of 114 runs with Michael Leask for the sixth wicket. However, UAE was always in the match as they were able to take early wickets.

Batters of UAE gave their best as Chirag Suri scored 69 runs in 121 balls and Chundangapoyil Rizwan scored 55 runs in 57 balls. Alishan Sharafu had a little cameo of 22 runs in 25 balls.

In return, Scottish bowlers did really well as pacer Chris Sole took a four-wicket haul and was the highest wicket-taker of the match. Adrian Neill and spinner Hamza Tahir took 2 and 1 wickets respectively.

Batsman of Scotland played good innings as Coetzer scored a match-winning ton in 142 balls and Leask scored 47 off 52 balls.

UAE bowlers scalped early wickets to stay in the match as Off-spinner Basil Hameed and Left-arm spinner Ahmed Raza (c) took 2 wickets each, pacer Junaid Siddique and leg spinner Chundangapoyil Rizwan bagged one wicket each.

Brief score: UAE 215/9 (Chirag Suri 69, Chundangapoyil Rizwan 55; Chris Sole 4-27), Scotland 217/6 (Kyle Coetzer (c) 108, Michael Leask 47; Basil Hameed 2-43).

Teams :

Scotland (Playing XI): Matthew Cross(w), Kyle Coetzer(c), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza(c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu. (ANI)

