Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Ahead of his team's ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that he does not think that the memories of win in the 2015 World Cup semifinal against Men in Blue will serve as an advantage for the team.

A lot of nostalgia will be in the air when India takes to the field for their ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After registering a heavy loss to Aussies 20 years back in a title clash in South Africa, Men in Blue will be aiming to avenge that painful memory and write another glorious chapter of its cricket history with their third 50-over World Cup title win, that too at home.

India has entered its fourth World Cup final, having won the title in 1983 and 2011 while they lost in 2003 against Australia in South Africa. India will be aiming for their third title.

Ahead of the match, Rohit said that the memories of victory in the 2015 semifinal will not serve as an advantage for the Aussies.

"I do not think that there is going to be a lot of advantage for them (memories of win back in the 2015 semis). The 2015 World Cup happened eight years back. We have two players who played 2011 World Cup (Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli). Virat played in the final. That is their thinking. Our thinking is different," said Rohit in a pre-match press conference.

The skipper pointed out the massive difference in India's attacking cricket in this tournament and head coach Rahul Dravid's defensive, calculated cricket during his playing days.

"Looking at how Rahul bhai played his cricket and how I play cricket is quite contrasting but he has given us that liberty, it is amazing. It says a lot about him as a person," said the skipper.

Rohit said that all 15 players are available for selection.

"We will have a look at the wicket, analyse our strengths and their weaknesses and take a call," he added.

The skipper lauded his team's bowlers, saying that it has not been easy to contain opposition but bowlers have responded to pressure well.

"Our bowlers have done very well. It has not been easy containing opposition and defending totals. So, our bowlers have done well under pressure. They have been professional. Our spinners have done well in the middle overs by taking wickets," said Rohit.

Rohit said that Australians are well aware of India's game and so is India of Australia's game.

"It is going to be a battle between bat and ball," he added.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc. (ANI)

