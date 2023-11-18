It is down to one last match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as India and Australia fight it out for glory in the final. India and Australia have emerged as two best teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. While India enter finals unbeaten Australia have managed to build an eight-match streak. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the semi-final while Australia outplayed South Africa. Both the teams will be fighting hard to clinch the title. India vs Australia Final Prediction: Astrologer Sumit Bajaj Predicts Rohit Sharma and Co to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India and Australia earlier met in the tournament. Apparently, Men in Blue emerged victorious in that low scoring thriller. Interestingly, both India and Australia have played one match in this tournament at the Narendra Modi stadium. And both these teams managed to win respective matches.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head in ODIs

India and Australia have played 150 ODIs against each other. Australia leads the head to head record with 83 runs while India have emerged victorious in 57 matches. 10 matches between India and Australia have ended with no results. India Likely Playing XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final vs Australia: Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs AUS Match in Ahmedabad.

India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final Key Players

Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Rohit Sharma Glenn Maxwell Mitchell Starc

India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Venue and Match Timing

India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 final will be played at the Narendra Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final will begin at 02:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be a day-night encounter. 'Chalu Karo Bhai' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Way to Ask the Presenter to Start Press Conference Ahead of IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans can therefore watch the India vs Australia ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of IND vs AUS final online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. The IND vs AUS CWC 2023 final free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final Likely XIs

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Likely XI: New Zealand: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

