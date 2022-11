Dubai [UAE], November 26 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the reappointment of Imran Khwaja as Deputy Chairman of the organisation for a two-year term.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has reappointed Imran Khwaja as Deputy Chair for a two-year term," said a statement from the sports' worldwide governing body on Friday.

Khwaja currently holds an Associate Member Director position on the Board having been re-elected at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2022. Khwaja was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008 and has served as Deputy Chair since 2017.

Earlier in November, the ICC board unanimously re-elected Greg Barclay as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term as announced by the International cricket governing body.

Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the Board reaffirmed its full support of him to continue as Chair for a further two years.

"It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support," Barclay had said on his re-appointment.

Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, was originally appointed as the ICC Chair in November 2020. He was previously the Chair of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and was a director of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015. (ANI)

