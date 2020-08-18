Dubai [UAE], Aug 18 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained his second spot in the batting list while England pacer Stuart Broad jumped up one slot to the second position in the bowlers' chart in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Tuesday.

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam re-entered the top five in the Test batting list and became the only batsman to feature in the top five of batting rankings in all three formats.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took 2/28 in England's score of 110/4 declared, gaining two places to reach the eighth position, but is still away from his career-best ranking of third in October 2018.

England bowler James Anderson has moved up two slots to 14th with figures of 3/60 in the second Test against Pakistan.

England batsman Zak Crawley has moved to a career-best 81st place after a score of 53 in the second Test, even as all-rounder Ben Stokes and skipper Joe Root have retained their seventh and ninth positions, respectively

In the ICC World Test Championship points table, England remain in the third position with 279 points while Pakistan are fifth with 153. The list is led by India with 360 points and Australia are in second place with 296 points. (ANI)

