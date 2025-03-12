Dubai [UAE], March 12 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for successfully hosting the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 and to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for the staging of five matches, according to a release from ICC.

India won the Champions Trophy title for the third time after defeating New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The event, which took place from February 19 to March 9, saw Pakistan host their first global cricket tournament since 1996. The tournament was hosted across four venues, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi in Pakistan and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said, "We would like to thank and congratulate the Pakistan Cricket Board for successfully hosting the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025," as quoted from a release by ICC.

"As this was the first global multi-team cricket event played in the country since 1996, this event was of huge significance for the PCB, and all those involved in renovating the stadiums, preparing the playing surfaces, delivering the matches and hosting the teams and visitors should be very proud of their efforts," he added.

"The ICC would also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for staging five of the matches in Dubai and continuing to provide great support to the ICC in staging its major men's and women's events," he noted.

"The tournament once again showed the importance of ICC events as fans all over the world watched and followed it with great enthusiasm either at the venues or on satellite and digital channels," he said.

"Thanks to the eight participating teams for making it such a compelling event, and congratulations to India for winning a third Champions Trophy title in a memorable final," he added. (ANI)

