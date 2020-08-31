New Delhi, August 31: Striker Samuel Iling-Junior has confirmed his departure from Chelsea as his transfer to Juventus nears completion. The 16-year-old had already been training with the Serie A giants since July but his contract is yet to be confirmed.

"Full of vast emotions, being at Chelsea from such a young age has truly built me, not only as a player I am today but also as a person," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"It's been a blessed journey and I'm deeply thankful for all those in the Academy. From the groundsmen, kitchen staff, players, coaches, the list goes on. I'm filled with gratitude at the time and effort put into my development, leading me to where I am today," he added. Also Read | Lyon 3-1 Wolfsburg: French Club Wins Women's Champions League 2019-20 Title for Fifth Consecutive Season.

The Blues could not keep Samuel to the side but Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Ben Chilwell are the latest to join Frank Lampard's team in the current transfer window, following the signings of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax. Meanwhile, the Premier League outfit are expected to complete the signing of Kai Havertz before the new season begins.

"I would also like to give thanks to the people around me, my family and friends who have consistently supported me. Finally, I'd like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and protecting me throughout. This is just the start. I wish Chelsea all the best for the seasons ahead," Samuel said.

