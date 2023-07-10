Dubai [UAE], July 10 (ANI): The ILT20's second edition is around the corner, Sharjah Warriors, have, on Monday, announced their player retentions. The players retained by Sharjah Warriors are as follows - Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Junaid Siddique and Mark Deyal.

The Warriors have retained two players from UAE Muhammad Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawad Ullah, while Trinidadian Mark Deyal is also among those who will turn out in the Sharjah Warriors colours.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dominica.

In the inaugural edition of the ILT20, Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the highest scorer for the Sharjah Warriors, while Muhammad Junaid Siddique was the highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps to his name. Meanwhile, Muhammad Jawadullah was among the better performers with 5 wickets from 6 outings.

After Muhammad Jawadullah's successful stint with the Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural edition of the DP World ILT20, he has gone on to make his international debut for UAE. Jawadullah has represented his country in 5 ODIs and 1 T20I, bagging 7 wickets in the six white-ball games.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Alverca, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

English cricketer Joe Denly too was among the more impressive performers in the DP World ILT20, as he was the third-highest run-getter for the Warriors.

"The second edition of the ILT20 will surely be very entertaining, and we are looking to build a well-balanced and strong squad which has all the bases covered. We have a bit of a rebuild to do before the tournament kicks off, and along with the think tank, the Warriors aim to scout and sign on the best talents and make a mark on what is a very big stage," said Kshemal Waingankar, COO - Sports, Capri Global. (ANI)

Among the top names retained by the Sharjah Warriors are England's Chris Woakes along with Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Joe Denly.

Sharjah Warriors Retention players list: Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Junaid Siddique and Mark Deyal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)