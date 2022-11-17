Dubai [UAE], November 16 (ANI): The International T20 League (ILT20) has extended its UAE Players' registration deadline to Monday, November 21, for those UAE players interested in putting their names forward for consideration to participate in the inaugural league.

Making its debut in January 2023, the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of Emirates Cricket Board said, "League management has taken the decision to extend the UAE Player registration deadline after seeing such encouraging demand from the local cricket community."

"We have well over 300 applications at this point in time and our team has accepted the requests from local players, their agents and academies to allow them more time to obtain and provide the needed documentation to be compliant, with both Emirates Cricket and ICC requirements, and support their expressions."

In following one of the league's unpinning values, and an unwavering commitment to nurturing UAE talent, the league encourages players who are based and are currently playing in the UAE to register their interest by visiting the league's newly launched website and expressing their interest by registering on it, a release said.

Opening the door to identifying local talent first-hand, Desert Vipers recently concluded their UAE-based trials where exceptional promise from the attending players was noted by their coaching and performance team, and, closely following suit,franchise-team Dubai Capitals will be conducting their UAE-player trials over the coming days.

Through the registration portal, interested players have been asked to review the selection criteria which strictly adhere to Emirates Cricket playing and ICC residency guidelines. The six franchise teams will announce full squads in early December (2022) after the selection process is complete. Each Franchise squad will comprise a minimum of 4 UAE players.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). (ANI)

