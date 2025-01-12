New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday organised a 'Run for Mausam' marathon as a part of awareness about the activities of the department and challenges of climate change, environmental sustainability.

IMD, which comes under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, will be celebrating 150 years of its existence on January 15 this year. The marathon is being organised at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) Stadium.

As per the website of the department, the event is going to feature around 1,500 participants.

The department was established in 1875 and since then, has been helping in "systematic observation, regular reporting, and scientific forecasting of weather in the Indian subcontinent."

"In essence, IMD serves as a cornerstone in India's efforts to manage the challenges posed by weather extremes, promoting sustainable development and strengthening the nation's resilience in an era of climate change. Its ongoing evolution underscores the increasing significance of meteorological services in addressing the complex issues of climate change and environmental sustainability." the website continued.

"A marathon is proposed to be organized on 12th January 2025 to popularize the activities of IMD so as to improve the awareness among the public for reducing loss of life and property and supporting socioeconomic development. The venue for the marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium is "Open Space West Block" in front of the main arena," concluded the website.

The website also states that public outreach and awareness are a crucial part of IMD's mission.

"The department enhances understanding of weather patterns and climate-related challenges through a variety of platforms, including workshops, seminars, and digital media, empowering communities to proactively adapt and respond to shifting environmental conditions." the website added. (ANI)

