Gangtok, Nov 21 (PTI) A high-altitude marathon and mountain biking championship was held for the first time in Sikkim on Sunday.

The competitions started at the Tashi View Point in Gangtok and culminated at Tsomgo Lake, which is at an altitude of 12,400 feet.

Also Read | Bayern Munich to Penalize Unvaccinated Players With Wage Cuts.

Seventy cyclists and 100 endurance runners completed the distance of 42 km in around three hours, the organisers said.

The event was flagged off by Dronacharya awardee Sandhya Gurung.

Also Read | Granada vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

"This is a great initiative for the state as well as the region since it provides a much-needed platform for upcoming athletes," Gurung said.

The event was organised by rehabilitation centre Serenity Home, along with Hill Bike and The Pedal Chain.

This year, the competition was restricted to participants from the region but in the future, the event would go national and global, said Uday Rai, the organiser of the event.

The oldest participant was a 60-year-old marathon runner, while the youngest was a 13-year-old cyclist, he said.

The winners were given cash awards and the other participants received medals and certificates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)