Real Madrid would be eyeing to maintain their good form when they face Granada in a La Liga 2021-22 clash at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes on Sunday, November 21. The match would begin at 8:45 pm IST. Carlo Ancelotti's side are third on the points table with 27 points from 12 games. And they have a chance to go to the top with a win in this match. They are unbeaten in the league since defeating Barcelona in the El Clasico last month. Los Blancos are clear favourites to win this game, not just based on form but also statistically as they have won 28 out of 38 matches that the two sides played between each other. To top it off, Granada have not beaten Real Madrid for 12 straight matches, something that would put the hosts under pressure. Barcelona Wins 1-0 Against Espanyol in La Liga 2021-22, Memphis Depay Scores His First Goal in Xavi Era

Ancelotti's side boasts of some quality attackers in Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior with the duo in good form. Granada would have to play very well, despite being at home to pull off a win or even a draw against this in-form Real Madrid side.

When is Granada vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Granada vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on November 21, 2021 (Sunday) at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes. The match has a scheduled time of 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Granada vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Granada vs Real Madrid live-action on their television sets. Barcelona Head Coach Xavi Refutes Rumours of Sergio Aguero’s Retirement, Argentine Striker ‘Positive’ in Recovery

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Granada vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Granada vs Real Madrid clash.

