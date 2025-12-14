Dubai [UAE], December 14 (ANI): In-form India U19 batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a disappointing outing during the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground on Saturday. The left-handed opener was dismissed after scoring just five runs.

Suryavanshi, who had been in sensational form, started his innings on a stylish note, hitting a boundary off Pakistan's Ali Raza during the third over. However, his innings was cut short when Mohammad Sayyam dismissed him for five runs off six deliveries, leaving India U19 with an early setback.

The 14-year-old Suryavanshi had entered this contest on the back of a remarkable performance in India U19's opening fixture against the UAE, where he smashed 171 runs off just 95 balls, including nine fours and 14 sixes.

Suryavanshi's knock helped India U19 to post 433/6 in 50 overs. In response, UAE 19 were restricted to 199/7 and lost the one-sided match.

In Saturday's match, Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fifth match of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2025. The high-voltage match between India U19 and Pakistan U19 was reduced to 49 overs per side due to rain.

Pakistan U19 thrashed Malaysia U19 by 297 runs in their opening fixture. Sameer Minhas was named Player of the Match for his fantastic unbeaten knock of 177 runs off 148 balls, with the help of 11 fours and eight sixes.

Sameer Minhas' knock helped Pakistan U19 post 345/3 in 50 overs. In response, Malaysia U19 were bundled out for just 48 runs after Mohammad Sayyam and Ali Raza bagged three wickets each.

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(captain), Hamza Zahoor(wicketkeeper), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(wicketkeeper), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel. (ANI)

