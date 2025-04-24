New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The India Championship will take place at the historic Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to October 19 and is co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). It will be part of the 'Back 9' on the 2025 Race to Dubai, the second phase of the season following the 'Global Swings'.

The event is 4 million USD tournament, which will be the largest prize fund ever offered in India.

Also Read | Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch LQ vs PZ Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The India Championship underscores India's growing influence as a destination for elite golf. The announcement follows the success of the 2025 Indian Open, won by Spain's Eugenio Chacarra, and further boosts the Tour's momentum in the region.

The tournament also marks the Tour's return to Delhi Golf Club for the first time since 2016.

Also Read | IPL 2025: RCB's Jitesh Sharma Credits Mentor Dinesh Karthik for Boosting Confidence, Says 'DK Told Me To Use My Natural Hand Movement and Encouraged Me To Try It'.

Originally established in the 1930s, the Lodhi Championship Course hosted the inaugural Indian Open in 1964 and was redesigned by Peter Thomson in 1977, with further enhancements by Gary Player Design in 2019.

As the Tour's title partner since 2022, DP World is reaffirming its commitment to golf with this new tournament. It complements its broader sporting footprint in India, which includes partnerships with the Delhi Capitals, and its grassroots programmes like the 'second life' container initiative and 'Balls for Birdies' campaign.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa & India Subcontinent of DP World said: "As a long-term partner of the Tour, we are delighted to announce the formation of the DP World India Championship. We are committed to growing the game of golf in the country and with our expertise, assets and global network, we are working to elevate the Tour in every way and drive positive community impact. The DP World India Championship reflects this commitment, ensuring that golf continues to evolve in exciting ways."

Ben Cowen, DP World Tour Chief Tournament and Operations Officer, said: "We are delighted to extend our commitment to golf in India by establishing the new DP World India Championship alongside our valued partner DP World. DP World have been crucial to the development of this exciting new event, and we look forward to building on our shared vision to grow the game in the country. Our thanks also go to Delhi Golf Club for giving us the opportunity to return to such an iconic venue this October."

Kapil Dev, President of the Professional Golf Tour of India, said, "The inaugural DP World India Championship is a landmark moment for Indian golf and a true reflection of India's rising stature on the international golfing stage. We look forward to working jointly with our partners at the DP World Tour in making the event a grand success. The tournament provides a great opportunity for our professionals to rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world and gain valuable international exposure. A world-class field vying for a record prize purse and playing at a top-notch international venue such as Delhi Golf Club makes for a spectacle for Indian golf fans. The event will greatly contribute to further popularising the sport in our country."

Raj Khosla, President of the Delhi Golf Club, said: "We look forward to welcoming the DP World India Championship, where golfers from across the world shall not only get a chance to showcase their golfing skills, but also enjoy the magnificent scenic beauty of Delhi Golf Club. I would draw special attention to the uniqueness of Delhi Golf Club, in that this wonderful course is inter-weaved between approximately 500-year-old Lodhi era monuments, offering a fabulous old-world charm while retaining a city-centre location that is easily accessible for golf fans."

The DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)