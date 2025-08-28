New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Super 60 Legends USA is all set to light up the Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston, Texas, from September 24 to October 5, bringing with it a carnival of high-octane 10-over cricket to American shores. The tournament has been sanctioned by the US Cricket Association and will be broadcast worldwide.

With the format rapidly gaining traction worldwide, the tournament promises fans in the United States an action-packed spectacle -- a fast-paced, ten-overs-per-side format designed to deliver non-stop entertainment.

Over the past few months, the league has generated excitement by unveiling an impressive roster of legendary cricketers confirmed to feature in its inaugural edition.

Speaking about the event, Ritesh Patel, Founder and CEO of Samp Group, said as quoted by a press release from Super 60 Legends USA, "We are excited to bring this dynamic format of cricket to a new market, especially in a country where the game is growing at such a fast pace. This tournament will not only entertain but also showcase the unique energy that T10 cricket brings."

The inaugural edition of Super 60 Legends USA is anticipated to draw both traditional cricket enthusiasts and a new generation of fans seeking fast-paced, engaging, and entertaining sporting experiences. With its blend of big names, explosive action, and fan-first approach, the stage is set for a tournament that could be a game-changer for cricket in the US.

With Super 60 Legends USA, fans can look forward to action-packed matches with big-hitting fast runs and exciting finishes in the fast-paced 60-ball cricket format. The Super 60 Legends USA format's global expansion and promotion are greatly aided by the Samp Group, which provides players with a perfect stage to showcase their abilities and adapt to this rapidly evolving cricketing style.

The tournament aims to broaden cricket's appeal to younger markets and demographics, including the growing interest in the United States, which could serve as a game-changer for a new generation of fans.

The tournament's first edition is set to take place over 12 days from August 5 to August 16, 2025. (ANI)

