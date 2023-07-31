St. John's [Antigua], July 31 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday announced the new West Indies Women’s Academy programme with the first High-Performance camp scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 13 at the West Indies High-Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. The West Indies Women’s Academy will feature an intake of 16 Women’s Rising Stars.

This marks a pivotal moment in the development of West Indies Women’s cricket in the region and a key step in the professional journey of the 16 players aspiring to becoming part of the next generation of West Indies Women’s senior players.

The West Indies Women's Academy programme will provide a long-term development and coaching plan for these emerging players with the opportunity to learn and train alongside some of the best coaches and mentors in women's cricket. This first West Indies Women’s Academy camp will focus on refining their skills, enhancing their tactical acumen, and nurturing their mental resilience to prepare them for the challenges of international cricket.

CWI’s Talent Pathway Manager Steve Liburd said: “I feel very proud that the inaugural West Indies Women’s Academy has been launched with this first two-week camp in place to start the programme. It’s taken a lot of planning over the last 18 months, so to see it coming to fruition is a major step forward for the development of the next generation of West Indies Women’s cricketers. This first Academy camp is going to be different to previous High-Performance camps, as it will be more holistic in developing players all-round game.”

Liburd added: “Most of the Academy intake are continuing from the West Indies Rising Stars Under 19s team that participated in the inaugural ICC Women’s Under19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year. This is a major investment and development to support their careers with the aim of becoming senior international cricketers. Our mandate at the West Indies Women’s Academy is aid their progress into the senior West Indies Women’s team and to equip them to become top international cricketers.”

The West Indies Women’s Academy is part of CWI’s long-term strategic plan to invest in and develop women’s cricket across the region and a key stage in the West Indies Player Pathway. By providing a nurturing environment and pathway in which these young players can grow and flourish, CWI aims to create a sustainable pipeline of talent for the West Indies Women’s team.The West Indies Men’s Academy was launched in 2022 and will continue in 2023.

Full squad: Asabi Callender, Jahzara Claxton, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Earnisha Fontaine, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, KD Jazz Mitchell, Ashmini Munisar, Samara Ramnath, Shalini Samaroo, Steffi Soogrim, Abini St Jean and Kate Wilmott. (ANI)

