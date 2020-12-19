Adelaide [Australia], December 19 (ANI): As Australia bundled India out for 36 -- Mohammad Shami retired hurt -- in the second innings of the ongoing pink-ball Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, spin legend Shane Warne hailed the bowling performance of the pacers -- Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins and Hazlewood took nine wickets among themselves in the second innings, while Shami retired hurt after being hit on his right arm.

"Wow!! What a bowling display that was from Pat Cummins & Josh Hazlewood here in Adelaide. Just outstanding. Have to feel for the Indian batsman as never saw that coming -- it was one of those days where the batsman nicked everything & didn't play and miss at all ! Unbelievable," tweeted Warne.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag was at his cheeky best as he listed all the scores of Indian batsmen in the second innings and he put them together as an OTP to forget this performance from Virat Kohli-led side.

"The OTP to forget this is 49204084041," tweeted Sehwag.

Virat Kohli-led side might have had a 62-run lead entering the third day of the first Test, but the side squandered the advantage as the batsmen failed to rise to the occasion and Australia made light work of the visitors. India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings, setting a target of 90 runs.

This score of 36 is India's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974. For Australia, Josh Hazelwood scalped five wickets while Pat Cummins took four wickets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)