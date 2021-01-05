Sydney [Australia], January 5 (ANI): Will Pucovski is now in line to make his Test debut after an independent neurologist cleared the uncapped batsman to play in the third Test against India, Australia coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday.

Pucovski had sustained a concussion while batting for Australia A in the tour match against India at Drummoyne Oval last month and was eventually ruled out of the first two Test.

Langer revealed Pucovski has been cleared both by an independent and Cricket Australia's neurologist. The Australia coach added that the uncapped batsman was in the race to be selected for the third Test.

"One was through Cricket Australia, an independent one yesterday afternoon. So, he's been cleared. He's been cleared by all the medicos and he's obviously gone through all the concussion protocols, which we all know are incredibly strict these days. They have all been passed," Langer said in a virtual press conference.

"And that would be very heartening for him, his family, and everyone involved in it. So, he's been cleared and there's no reason Will can't be selected now. It's just now working out the balance of our team, where we are at in the series, all those things," he added.

Langer also said that Pucovski had suffered a few concussions in the past but it won't have a long-term impact on the opening batsman.

"I think the bigger thing for me is Will saw an independent neurologist yesterday and he's seen a couple now, and the real heartening thing for him is that while he's had a few concussions in the past, and they're different, they've come in different ways. It's not necessarily going to have any long-term impact on him," said Langer.

Langer also informed that David Warner is very likely to play the third Test after the batsman had missed the first two games.

"Very hopeful that David will be ready for the third Test, he is a bit of a warrior, isn't he? I have said this since day one that he is doing everything possible to be ready for the third Test, he looks like he is moving very well," said Langer.

"He is very determined to play, he loves the competition and he loves playing Test cricket, we will get some final eyes on him this afternoon during training and we will make a discussion on that. He is looking very likely to play the Test match," he added.

Warner and Pucovski were named in Australia's updated Test squad for the remaining two Tests last week. Australia opener Joe Burns, who failed to perform, was released and he then joined the Brisbane Heat outfit for the Big Bash League (BBL).

The four-match series between India and Australia currently stands level at 1-1 and the third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. Both the Indian and Australian line-ups moved to Sydney on Monday. (ANI)

