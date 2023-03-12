Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12: India batter Shreyas Iyer has been sent for scans after he complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play against Australia in the fourth Test match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Sunday. He has been sent for scans and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team is monitoring him. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 4 Lunch Update: Virat Kohli and KS Bharat Stitch Steady Partnership, Take Hosts to 362/4.

Shreyas Iyer Who usually bats in the middle order did not come out to bat in that position after Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Todd Murphy in the first session. After Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal on the fourth day, wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat came to the crease to join hands with well-set batter Virat Kohli.

As we speak, Kohli is on 69* and new batter Srikar Bharat on 7 unbeaten at the crease.

Talking about the fourth Test, After Australia's impressive first innings performance, India has produced a solid batting reply. The visitors piled up 480 runs in their first innings after winning the toss and deciding to bat first.

Shubman Gill was the star as he hit his second Test hundred. Gill was the star performer for India on the third day. The opener scored 128 from 235 on a good batting track. By the time he departed, India had reached 245, more than half of Australia's total. Gill's knock has put India in a fighting position in the fourth Test, with the hosts currently leading the series 2-1.