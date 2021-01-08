Sydney [Australia], January 8 (ANI): Having impressed all with his resolve in his debut Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India opener Shubman Gill once again showcased class as he hit his maiden Test fifty in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rated the youngster as someone who has the temperament to play long innings in Test cricket. Gill along with Rohit Sharma had stitched India's first 50-run opening stand after 14 innings on Friday.

"I think, he is technically very sound. He has the temperament to play long innings. It's good that he got a start today, the 70-run opening partnership with Rohit. It's a good sign for India and hope he comes good in the second innings as well," Jadeja told the media during the virtual press conference at the end of the second day's action at the SCG.

The India all-rounder picked four wickets and effected a brilliant run out of Steve Smith to bundle Australia for 338 on day two. Commenting on the wicket, Jadeja said: "Wicket was very slow and I wasn't getting any turn from the wicket. So it was important to pitch the ball at one place every time. I wanted to bowl in good areas as our fast bowlers were doing the same. My plan was to not leak runs and create pressure on the batsman and for Smith, my approach was to not give him some easy runs."

At stumps on the second day, India's score read 96/2 -- trailing Australia by 242 runs with eight wickets in the bag -- with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) at the crease.

The two Indian wickets in form of Rohit and Gill in the final 90 minutes of play on day two tipped the scale slightly in favour of the hosts. With Australia looking to roar back into the game, Rahane and Pujara ensured that the hosts didn't make any further inroads. (ANI)

