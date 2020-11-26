Sydney, November 26: India skipper Virat Kohli has said that the confusion over Rohit Sharma's injury status is something that should have been avoided and there should have been clarity on the whole matter.

"Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that. It was the information we got by mail but after that, he played in the IPL. We all thought that he would be on the flight to Australia which he wasn't and we had no information whatsoever on the reason behind him not flying to Australia," said Kohli during the virtual press conference on Thursday.

"After that, the only information we have received on mail is that he is at NCA and he will be further assessed on December 11. So from the time the selection meeting happened and the IPL ended and now when this mail came about his assessment, there has been lack of clarity, we have been playing the waiting game on this issue and this is not ideal at all," he added. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 in Sydney.

Kohli also said that the workload of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will be closely monitored and youngsters will be brought in when needed during the tour.

"It is a no-brainer, Shami and Bumrah have gone through a full IPL season as well, they bowled beautifully. They are in great rhythm so it will be important to monitor their workload. This is a time when youngsters will come into the equation as well, you want to see how players will react in different situations.

"You are up against a different situation every time you come for an India tour. There is a fine balance you need to maintain, this is something we have dealt with nicely over the last few years and that is why our bowlers have done so well. Their workload management will be a crucial factor," he said.

