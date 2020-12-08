New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Former Australia spinner Shane Warne feels Hardik Pandya should be in India's squad for the Test series as the all-rounder has a unique ability to energise his teammates.

Hardik, who played the match-winning knock of 42* off 22 balls in India's six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I on Sunday, wasn't able to take his side over the line in the third and final T20I.

However, the legendary spinner on Tuesday said the game of cricket needs 'characters and superstars' like Hardik and backed his inclusion in the Test squad for the upcoming four-match series against Australia.

"They should !!!!! @hardikpandya7 should be in India's test team. He has the unique ability to energise his teammates and lift all the team around his vibe. Cricket needs characters and superstars like him! Fact," Warne tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif had also called for Hardik's inclusion in the Test squad. Kaif feels that the in-form all-rounder should stay back in Australia for the upcoming Test series.

Australia secured a 12-run victory over India in the third T20I here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. While India had already won the three-match T20I series after winning the first two games, Australia won the last game to avoid a whitewash.

India will now lock horns in the four-match Test series against Australia which gets underway on December 17. The first match will be a day-night affair and Virat Kohli will head back home after the first Test as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

Rohit Sharma's availability for the Test series is also not clear as his fitness will be reassessed on December 11 at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. (ANI)

