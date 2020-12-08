Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will look to extend their unbeaten streak in the league when they meet each other in their next match in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7. Both sides are unbeaten in the matches they have played but NorthEast United have won two of their four games while Bengaluru FC have won only one in their three matches. NorthEast United are third in the ISL 2020-21 points table with eight points while Bengaluru FC are fifth with only as many points. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC (BFC vs NEUFC) match should scroll down for all details. BFC vs NEUFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

NorthEast United beat Mumbai City FC 1-0 to start their ISL 2020-21 campaign and followed it 2-2 and 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa respectively before beating East Bengal 2-0 in their last match to make it two wins and as many draws in four games. Bengaluru FC, on the other, were held to 2-2 draw by FC Goa in their opening game despite leading by two goals at half-time. They played a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC and beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their previous game.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match will take place on December 8, 2020 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) in India. So fans should tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of BFC vs NEUFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the match online for fans in India.

