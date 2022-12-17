Chattogram, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 404 all out

Bangladesh 1s Innings: 150 all out

India 2nd Innings: 258/2 decl

Bangladesh 2nd Innings:

Najmul Hossain Shanto batting 64

Zakir Hasan batting 55

Extras: 0

Total: (For no loss in 42 overs) 119

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 10-1-32-0, Umesh Yadav 6-2-11-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 14-2-43-0, Axar Patel 5-0-12-0, Kuldeep Yadav 7-0-21-0. PTI

