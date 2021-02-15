Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15 (ANI): Shane Warne on Monday took a dig at former cricketers who had questioned the quality of the pitch in the ongoing second Test between India and England.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Sunday had raised questions over the Chennai pitch as the Joe Root-led side crumbled to 134 in their first innings. Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen had sarcastically questioned the "brave wicket" prepared for the second Test.

It was a dream start for England on day three as India lost five wickets in the first session but Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin steadied the Indian ship with respective half-centuries.

The turning track has assisted spinners but former Australian bowler Shane Warne said that India has made more than 520 runs on the "bad pitch".

"India have now made 523 runs on this so called "bad pitch" and they still have 2 wickets in hand ! Thoughts?" Warne tweeted.

At the end of the second day's play, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hit out at cricket pundits who had questioned the quality of the pitch.

"The only comparison I would say is if the ball is moving around in 140-150 clicks off the deck, that has to be more challenging than someone bowling at 85 or 90 kph when the ball is spinning," Ashwin said in the virtual press conference on Sunday.

"Clearly, the challenges are way greater when you come up against seam. It's just the same way when you play spin, you have to give it to the bowler, play time and then look to score runs. It's another form of art, that's it. As simple as that," he added.

Meanwhile, India has extended the lead to over 440 runs in the second innings after being reduced to 106/6 in the first session on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)