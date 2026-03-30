Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (AN): Superstar Salman Khan on Monday announced his new action film with ace producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi Paidipally.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture with Vamshi Paidpally and wrote, "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju."

Also Read | 'Splitsvilla X6': Ruru Thakur Claims Yogesh Rawat Cheated on Her, Accuses Him of Planning 'Bigg Boss' Entry With Akanksha Choudhary (View Posts).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWf7dEWiPXy/

The film is likely to go on floors next month.

Also Read | Salman Khan-Dil Raju Project Officially Announced: Bollywood Superstar To Begin Shoot for Vamshi Paidipally's Film From THIS Month in 2026.

Vamshi Paidpally also shared the update on his Instagram, calling it an "honour" to direct Salman Khan.

"Honored to collaborate with @beingSalmankhan Sir for my next film. This One is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April -- We Begin..," he wrote.

More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'.

Produced by Salman Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, the movie is helmed by director Apoorva Lakhia. It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

A teaser released in December last year offered a first look at Salman Khan in the role of an Indian Army officer. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)