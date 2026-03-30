Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Government of Sikkim has established a centralised State Control Room in Gangtok along with district-level control rooms in all six districts to monitor and regulate LPG distribution. The move comes amid concerns over supply disruptions due to the current geopolitical situation due to West Asia conflict.

According to the Food & Civil Supplies Department, the control rooms will operate round-the-clock to ensure smooth distribution, prevent black marketing, and address public grievances. A regulated refill system has been introduced, allowing domestic LPG refills every 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural regions.

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Priority in commercial LPG supply will be given to essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions. Authorities have also mandated strict enforcement of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, along with daily reporting from district units to the State Control Room.

Oil companies, including IOCL, HPCL and BPCL, will coordinate with the government to maintain an uninterrupted supply. Officials have assured swift action against malpractice and emphasised that the system will remain in place until further notice.

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Meanwhile, the Central government is maintaining continuous oversight and implementing appropriate preparedness and response measures to ensure stability across key sectors.

Efforts remain focused on sustaining uninterrupted energy supplies, safeguarding maritime operations, and extending necessary assistance to Indian nationals in the region.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas released a statement today updating important steps undertaken in these areas as of March 29, 2026.

In view of the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, proactive measures are being undertaken to maintain the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most vital maritime chokepoints, handling a significant portion of global oil shipments, making its security crucial for international trade and economic stability amid the continued conflict in the region following US-Israel joint military strikes on the Islamic Republic on February 28.

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG Production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

CGD Companies like IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL have offered incentives for taking domestic and Commercial PNG connections.

The government has requested States/UTs and Central Ministries to expedite approval of applications required for expansion of the CGD network.

The government has offered all States/UTs an additional 10 per cent allocation of commercial LPG to States provided they can help in long term transition from LPG to PNG. Subsequently, MoPNG has received applications from multiple States who have taken steps towards reforms for promoting the CGD network. Accordingly, additional allocation for some of the States has been recommended.

Along with this, two LPG carriers- BW TYR and BW ELM carrying a combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 MT safely transited and are moving towards India shores on Sunday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)