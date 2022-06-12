Cuttack (Odisha) [India], June 12 (ANI): South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field against India in the second T20I of the five-match series, here at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the toss, Bavuma said, "We will have a bowl first. We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries. You need to stay in the fight as batters. We have two forced changes; QDK has a hand injury and Stubbs misses out, Klaasen and Hendricks come in."

Meanwhile, India skipper Rishabh Pant said, "We would have bowled first as well. The track is really nice. We would want to have a big score on this. There weren't many things we did wrong in the last game, just a bit of execution was off and we will do better today. We are playing the same team."

After a seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the first T20I match of the five-match series at home, Team India will be looking forward to levelling the series when they take on the Proteas in the second T20I at Cuttack.

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking forward to continuing its good run in India. Having not lost a T20I series in India against the Men in Blue, the Proteas will be looking forward to adding another series win to their accomplishments.

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan. (ANI)

