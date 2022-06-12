Spain are set to take on Czech Republic in a UEFA Nations League 2022-23 encounter on Monday, June 13. The match would be played at the La Rosadela Stadium and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). After two consecutive draws to start their campaign, Spain finally got a win under their belt when they beat Switzerland in their last game. Now, they would aim to maintain that momentum and carry it over to this game against the Czech Republic to further solidify their position on the Group B points table. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Partner Georgina Rodríguez, Shares Adorable Selfie on Social Media (See Pic)

Czech Republic, on the other hand, are entering this game on the back of a defeat to Portugal. Spain had fought back to snatch a point the last time these two sides faced in this year's Nations League. Let us take a look into the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Spain vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 13, 2022 (Monday). The match will be played at the La Rosaleda Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Spain vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Six SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Spain vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Spain vs Czech Republic, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2022 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).