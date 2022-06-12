India and South Africa face off against each other in the second T20I game of the five-match series. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I clash will be played at the Barbati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12, 2022 (Sunday) at 07:00 PM IST as both the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa but will IND vs SA 2nd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs South Africa.

South Africa were brilliant in the opening encounter as they chased down a target of 212 runs to bring India's 12-game winning run in the format to an end. However, the Men in Blue have been great at home, winning three consecutive series and will be hoping to get back to winning ways. IND vs SA Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022.

Is IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 2nd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

