New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Team India captain Rishabh Pant admitted that bowlers failed to execute their plan while defending a mammoth 212-run target against South Africa in the opening T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Top-knocks by Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller took South Africa to a seven-wicket over India, in the first T20I of the five-match series, here at Arun Jaitely Stadium.

Also Read | IND v SA, 1st T20I 2022: Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller Guide South Africa to Seven-Wicket Win Over India.

"We had enough on the board, but I think we were a little off with the execution," said Pant in a post-match presentation.

Indian skipper praised Proteas batters for their blistering match-winning knock. van der Dussen smashed 75* off 46 balls while David Miller scored 64* off 31 balls to guide Proteas to a historical run chase.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Stat Highlights 1st T20I 2022: Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller Help Proteas End Hosts' 12-Match Winning Streak.

"But sometimes you got to give credit to the opposition. Miller and RvD batted well. Slower balls were working when we batted, but the wicket got better in the second innings. Mostly we executed our plans (to Miller) but the wicket got better and better. We were very happy with the total but next time we are in a similar situation we will do better," he added.

Talking about the match, chasing 212 South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were 81/3 when Miller and Van der Dussen came in for the rescue. While van der Dussen struggled to play at the start, Miller continued his red-hot form and dominated Indian bowlers.

The two batters eventually put up an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs for the fourth wicket and brought up their fifties.

With only four runs left to win in the last over, van der Dussen sent the very first delivery of Chahal for a boundary and claimed a historical seven-wicket, with five balls remaining.

Earlier, after being put to bat first, India posted 211/4 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 while Hardik Pandya also played the quick-fire knock of unbeaten 31 off 12.

South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)