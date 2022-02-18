Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 18 (ANI): Kieron Pollard-led West Indies won the toss and opted to field in the second T20I of the three-match series against India here at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday.

India named an unchanged playing XI while West Indies brought in Jason Holder in place of Fabien Allen.

Also Read | India vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2022: Kieron Pollard Opts To Bowl As Jason Holder Returns.

At the time of the toss, Windies skipper Pollard said: "Looks a good track. The last game dew was the factor. We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total. Continue to execute our skills. We can't do much in a one-day break. One change. Jason is fit. Fabian misses out."

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma said: " We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to improve. We have got the same team."

Also Read | PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul was backed up by quality knocks by Rohit Sharma (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I.

Playing XI: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)