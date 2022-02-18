Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will face off against each other in the latest round of fixtures in Pakistan Super League 2022. The clash will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on February 18, 2022 (Friday) as both teams will be aiming to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Lahore Qalandars head into this game in brilliant form and will be aiming to keep that run going. Qalandars have won four of their last five matches in the league and can close in on leaders Multan Sultans with a win. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings are the bottom-placed side in the league and have lost all of their eight encounters so far. They will be aiming to register their first win of the new season.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings match will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 18, 2022 (Friday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings match online for fans in India.

