Bristol, Jun 19 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the drawn one-off Test between England Women and India Women on the fourth and final day here on Saturday.

England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl

India Women 1st Innings: 231 all out

India Women 2nd Innings: (overnight 83 for 1 f/0)

Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 8

Shafali Verma c Brunt b Ecclestone 63

Deepti Sharma b Ecclestone 54

Punam Raut c Ecclestone b Sciver 39

Mithali Raj b Ecclestone 4

Harmanpreet Kaur c Jones b Ecclestone 8

Pooja Vastrakar b Knight 12

Sneh Rana not out 80

Shikha Pandey c Jones b Sciver 18

Taniya Bhatia not out 44

Extras: (B-6 LB-6 W-1 NB-1) 14

Total: (For 8 wickets in 121 overs) 344

Fall of Wickets: 1/29 2/99 3/171 4/175 5/175 6/189 7/199 8/240

Bowling: Katherine Brunt 21-5-49-1, Anya Shrubsole 13-2-52-0, Sophie Ecclestone 38-10-118-4, Kate Cross 15-6-43-0, Heather Knight 15-2-41-1, Natalie Sciver 16-9-21-2, Georgia Elwiss 3-1-8-0,

