Bristol, Jun 19 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the drawn one-off Test between England Women and India Women on the fourth and final day here on Saturday.
England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl
India Women 1st Innings: 231 all out
India Women 2nd Innings: (overnight 83 for 1 f/0)
Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 8
Shafali Verma c Brunt b Ecclestone 63
Deepti Sharma b Ecclestone 54
Punam Raut c Ecclestone b Sciver 39
Mithali Raj b Ecclestone 4
Harmanpreet Kaur c Jones b Ecclestone 8
Pooja Vastrakar b Knight 12
Sneh Rana not out 80
Shikha Pandey c Jones b Sciver 18
Taniya Bhatia not out 44
Extras: (B-6 LB-6 W-1 NB-1) 14
Total: (For 8 wickets in 121 overs) 344
Fall of Wickets: 1/29 2/99 3/171 4/175 5/175 6/189 7/199 8/240
Bowling: Katherine Brunt 21-5-49-1, Anya Shrubsole 13-2-52-0, Sophie Ecclestone 38-10-118-4, Kate Cross 15-6-43-0, Heather Knight 15-2-41-1, Natalie Sciver 16-9-21-2, Georgia Elwiss 3-1-8-0,
