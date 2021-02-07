Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) India were 154 for 4 at tea in their first innings on the third day of the opening Test against England here on Sunday.

At the break, Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Rishabh Pant (54) were at the crease after spinner Dom Bess struck twice, removing India skipper Virat Kohli (11) and Ajinkya Rahane (1).

India still trail England by 424 runs.

Earlier, England were all out for 578 in their first innings with skipper Joe Root's marathon 218-run knock being the highlight of their effort.

Pacer Jofra Archer then removed openers Rohit Sharma (6) and Shubman Gill (29) in his opening spell.

For the home side, Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets each after toiling for 36 and 55.1 overs respectively.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 578 all out in 190.1 overs (Joe Root, 218, Dominic Sibley 87, Ben Stokes 82; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84, R Ashwin 3/146, Ishant Sharma 2/52).

India 1st Innings: 154 for 4 in 41 overs (Rishabh Pant batting 54, Cheteshwar Pujara batting 53, Dom Bess 2/28, Jofra Archer 2/37). PTI

