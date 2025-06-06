Northampton, Jun 6 (PTI) England Lions captain James Rew won the toss and opted to field against India A on the opening day of the second unofficial Test here on Friday.

India A made four changes to the XI that started in the first unofficial Test, bringing KL Rahul, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande and Khaleel Ahmed in place of Sarfaraz Khan, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar.

Also Read | Norway vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NOR vs ITA Football Match in IST.

The visiting Indians are preparing to take on England in a five-match Test series beginning in Leeds from June 20.

Teams:

Also Read | On Which TV Channel Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch CCPL Season 2 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed.

England Lions: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, James Rew (c/wk), Max Holden, George Hill, Chris Woakes, Farhan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Eddie Jack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)