Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): The two-match unofficial Test series between India and Australia A at the Ekana Cricket Stadium saw the first match end in a draw after rain washed out the final day's play.

India started Day 4 at 403/4, trailing by 129 runs against Australia A after their 532 in the first innings.

Also Read | SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 20-Over Super Four Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

India A resumed the day on 403 for 4 with Padikkal on 86 and Dhruv Jurel on 113. Jurel could add only 27 to his overnight score, but Padikkal carried on.

After Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal scored a well-crafted century that highlighted his comeback to the red-ball scene. The left-handed batter reached the milestone of 198 deliveries with a single against Corey Rocchiccioli.

Also Read | Is India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The duo came together when India A was struggling at 222 for four and put on a partnership exceeding 200 runs, stabilising the innings against Australia A's massive 532/6 declared.

Dhruv Jurel made 140 runs, while Padikkal slammed 150. The Indian team declared the innings after making just 11 runs following the duo's return to the dugout at 531-7.

Australia finished at 56/0 at the end of Day 4, with Sam Konstas (27) and Campbell Kellaway (24) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

Earlier on Day 3, Dhruv Jurel struck his second first-class century as India A batters flourished, except for captain Shreyas Iyer, with the hosts ending day three at 403/4, trailing by 129 runs against Australia A after their 532 in the first innings.

Apart from Jurel, who was unbeaten on 113, Devdutt Padikkal, B Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan had gone past fifty at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. India A began day three trailing Australia A by 416 runs.

Batsmen dominated the four-day match, with Australia A declaring at 532 after winning the toss and batting first.

India A responded strongly, declaring 531/7, thanks to Dhruv Jurel's 140 and Devdutt Padikkal's 150, setting up a thrilling draw that was ultimately confirmed by rain washing out the final day's play.

The second four-dayer will also be played in Lucknow, from September 23. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)