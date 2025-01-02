Sydney [Australia], January 2 (ANI): India will face Australia in the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. After a thrilling win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the hosts have taken a 2-1 lead in the series. India needs to win this match so that they can retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite moments of brilliance from both sides, India's batting remains a concern heading into the final game. With senior players out of form, the responsibility has fallen on the youngsters to help the team reach competitive scores throughout the series.

Also Read | Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, India Captain Rohit Sharma Ignore Each Other on Eve of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout bowler, but it is Yashasvi Jaiswal's contributions with the bat that have kept India in the contest. Alongside KL Rahul, Jaiswal has shown the ability to handle the fierce Australian pace attack. Once again, his performance at the top of the order will be crucial for India.

Travis Head has twice hurt India with centuries in Adelaide and Brisbane, swinging the momentum in favour of Australia. Although he had a quieter game in the fourth Test, a return to form on the batting-friendly pitch in Sydney could pose a significant challenge for the visitors.

Also Read | Olympic Medalist Boxer Vijender Singh’s Father Mahipal Singh Passes Away.

The Sydney pitch traditionally offers runs in the first half of the game, with spinners becoming more influential as the match progresses. However, rain is predicted for the final day and on Thursday, which could aid fast bowlers more than usual. The teams winning the toss may look to bat first to capitalize on the early batting conditions.

Indian ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma is expected to miss out in the fifth Test, with Jasprit Bumrah set to lead the side. When asked about Rohit's absence from the pre-match press conference, head coach Gautam Gambhir reassured that everything is fine with the captain.

"Everything is fine with Rohit, and we will announce the playing XI tomorrow after evaluating the pitch. Our main focus in the dressing room has been on how we will win the next test, as it is crucial for us," Gambhir noted.

Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc struggled with fitness during the Melbourne Test, experiencing upper body discomfort and rib soreness. However, he has been declared fit to play in Sydney.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Pat Cummins praised Starc's resilience.

"He has bowled 145 km/hr for almost 15 years, and you just don't do that without always dealing with different niggles or setbacks. He grits his teeth and gets on with it. He's the one player who just refuses ever to talk about being rested or rotated," Cummins said.

Australia XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)