Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 19 (ANI): India all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues hailed her teammates after the visitors registered a dominant 108-run victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Shere Bangla Stadium in the second ODI.

She capped off an all-star performance to bring the ODI series back on level terms.

Rodrigues bagged her career-best ODI score of 86 in the first innings and then stepped up with the ball to register her career-best ODI bowling figures of 4-3.

In the post-match presentation, she admitted that she was under pressure considering the importance of the game on the overall series. She also went on to praise her teammates for the performance that they put in to keep the series alive.

"I was under pressure because we knew how crucial this game was. Smriti, Yasti gave us a good start. Harman and I played well. Harleen played well and then the bowlers were brilliant. I just wanted to pitch in the right area. Glad that the captain believed in me," Rodrigues said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Ritu Moni became Rodrigues's first wicket as she tossed it up to invite the batter to step outside the crease and play a drive shot. She took the bait missed her shot and got stumped.

Skipper Nigar Sultana and Nahida Akter brought an end to the flurry of wickets for the next 18 balls. But Rodrigues ensured that their partnership didn't live to see another day as she tore through Nahida's defence to clip the bails off the stumps.

In the same over Sultana fell to the all-rounder for 3(7) after getting beaten by the pace and missing the line of the ball.

Marufa Akter became her final victim of the day as the batter tried to cut on a short delivery but Mandhana stretched out her hand towards the right to restrict Bangladesh to a score of 120

Both teams will square off against each other in the final ODI of the series on Saturday. (ANI)

