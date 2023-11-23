New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A strong 26-member contingent will represent India at the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia, starting on Friday.

The prestigious event, which will continue till December 4, marks a significant milestone in junior boxing as it hosts a total of 448 young talents from 58 nations across 26 weight categories.

Also Read | India Would Have Won World Cup If Final Happened in Kolkata or Mumbai, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Watch Video).

The Indian junior squad will be high on confidence after their recent exploits at the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships, wherein they won a total of 21 medals, including 13 medals for girls and eight for boys.

Brijesh (46kg), Divash (50kg), Yogesh (57kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg) and Hardik (80kg), who won gold medals at the Asian event, will represent India in their respective categories for boys at the Junior World Championships.

Also Read | Former West Indies Cricketer Marlon Samuels Banned For Six Years Due to Breaching Emirates Cricket Broad Anti-Corruption Code.

Sikander (48kg), Sahil (52kg), Jatin (54kg), Sarthi (60kg), Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Prashant (66kg), Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) will also be among the contenders in the boys' category.

In the girls' junior section, the gold medallists from the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships — Pari (50kg), Nisha (52kg), Nidhi (66kg), Akansha (70kg) and Megha (80kg) — will be in contention in their respective weight categories.

Neha (46kg), Payal (48kg), Amisha (54kg), Vini (57kg), Joyshree Devi (60kg), Shrushti (63kg), Kritika (75kg) and Prachi (80+kg) are the other boxers in the competition.

Squads:

Boys: Brijesh (46Kg), Sikandar (48Kg), Divash (50Kg), Sahil (52Kg), Jatin (54Kg), Yogesh (57Kg), Sarthi Saini (60Kg), Kabiraj Singh (63Kg), Prashant (66Kg), Rahul Kundu (70Kg), Sahil (75Kg), Hardik (80Kg), Hemant (80+ Kg).

Girls: Neha Lunthi (46Kg), Payal (48Kg), Pari (50Kg), Nisha (52Kg), Amisha (54Kg), Vini (57Kg), Joyshree Devi (60Kg), Shrushti (63Kg), Nidhi Dhull (66Kg), Akansha (70Kg), Kritika (75Kg), Megha (80Kg), Prachi (80+Kg).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)