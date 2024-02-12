New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): India U16 women's team's newly-appointed head coach Biby Thomas Muttath named a list of 30 probables for the upcoming SAFF U16 Women's Championship in Nepal on Monday.

The Young Tigresses have been training in Goa after being chosen in a selection trial and will depart for Nepal on February 27.

The coaching staff comprises head coach Biby Thomas Muttath, who was India's assistant coach in the SAFF U19 Championship triumph in Nepal last year. Nivetha Ramadass is the assistant coach, and Jasmeet Singh is the goalkeeper coach.

List of 30 probables for the SAFF U16 Women's Championship:

Goalkeepers: Konjengbam Tamphasana Devi, Munni, Rubina, Surajmuni Kumari, Thameena Fatima.

Defenders: Amrita Ghosh, Anjali Patel, Bonifila Shullai, Divya Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Gauri, Rupashree Munda, Sarangthem Alena Devi, Tia Zamora Fernandes.

Midfielders: Anita Dungdung, Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, H Yashica, Rheanna Liz Jacob, Ritu Badaik, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey, Tonambam Taniya Devi.

Forwards: Anchal Singh, Gurleen Kaur, Gurnaz Kaur, Longajam Nira Chanu, Neha Saji, Pearl Fernandes, Sandhya.

India's campaign at the SAFF U16 Women's Championship will begin on March 1 against Bhutan. Following that they will lock horns against Bangladesh and Nepal on March 5 and 7 respectively. (ANI)

