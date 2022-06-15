Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 17-member squad for the T20I series against Ireland.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side during the tour while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. Team India will play two T20Is in Dublin on June 26 and June 28.

Batter Rahul Tripathi, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 has earned his maiden national side call-up. Batters Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will also make a return to the side.

India's T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik. (ANI)

