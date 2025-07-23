Berlin, Jul 23 (PTI) India has been assured of an archery medal after Kushal Dalal and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav set up a semifinal clash against each other after winning their respective quarterfinal matches, while two track and field athletes qualified for the final round in the World University Games here on Wednesday.

Rising sprinter Animesh Kujur made it to the men's 200m semifinals, so did Maria Angel Silvia in the corresponding women's event.

In the compound men's individual competition, Jadhav defeated Finlay Clark of Great Britain 146-142 while Dalal emerged 148-146 winner against home country's Ruven Fluss in the quarterfinal matches.

One Indian will make it to the final as they square off against each other in an all-Indian semifinal.

Parneet Kaur also made it to the women's compound individual semifinal after beating Alyssia Chambraud of France 144-141 in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Kujur clocked 21.16 seconds to win his heat with ease and qualify for the semifinals. He holds the national record of 20.32 seconds in this event.

Silvia clocked 24.01 sceonds in her heat to also make it to the semifinals.

Sanya Yadav and Samardeep Singh Gill made it to the finals of the women's discus throw and men's shot put respectively.

Yadav hurdled the discus to a personal best distance of 51.21m in the qualification round while Gill finished overall fourth in the qualification with a throw of 19.10m.

India has so far won a medal in this edition of the Games from the badminton mixed team. Tennis player Vaishnavi Adkar has assured the country a medal after qualifying for the women's singles semifinals which will be played on Thursday.

She will become only the second Indian to win a medal in the World University Games, after Nandal Bal clinched a silver in men's singles in the 1979 edition in Mexico City.

Under the rules, two bronze medals are awarded in tennis competition in the WUG.

With just four competition days left, India's performance in this edition of the Games has been disappointing.

India had dished out its best performance in the last edition of the Games, winning 26 medals -- 11 gold, 5 silver and 10 bronze -- and had finished seventh in the overall medals tally.

