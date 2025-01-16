New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Indian men's team continued its unbeaten streak, defeating Bhutan 71-34 to enter the quarterfinals of the Kho Kho World Cup here on Thursday.

The win also guaranteed India's position at the top of Group A.

The hosts set the tone early in the first turn, displaying exceptional attacking prowess to accumulate 32 points.

In the second turn, India showcased their defensive expertise, effectively containing Bhutan's attacks.

Despite displaying speed, Bhutan managed only 18 points across three batches, thanks to India's strategic play and clever opposition management.

The third turn saw India return to attack mode. Nikhil emerged as a standout performer, helping the team secure 36 points.

The Indians demonstrated excellent coordination, combining running touches and sky dives effectively.

Bhutan struggled in their final attacking turn, managing just nine points in more than half the allocated time.

India's overall performance included an impressive tally of 18 sky dives, two post-dive points, and eight running touch points across their attacking turns.

